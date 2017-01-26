New housing options coming to Northeast TN in hopes of bringing millennials to area

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- While housing sales peaked in 2016, Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) said there are still a large amount of people who prefer to rent.

Eric Kistner, the president of NETAR, said this has led to multiple cities within the region putting their focus on housing options for renters.

According to Jeff Fleming, the city manager of Kingsport, four new apartment complexes, bringing around 700 new apartments are in the works for the city – which are either being currently built or in the planning phase.

The hope is that the new housing options entice people to purchase a home, once they get to know the area.

“If they get into (the new) housing and they get accustomed to that lifestyle, then they’re very likely to buy a house when they make that choice (that’s) within a reasonable distance to where they rented,” Fleming said.

Kistner said creating new housing allows Kingsport to compete with other cities in the region in terms of population.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.