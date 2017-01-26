Multiple agencies respond to Piney Flats after high-speed car chase in Sullivan Co.

PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed a person is being questioned by authorities after deputies saw and chased a vehicle possibly connected to an ongoing investigation.

The Kingsport Police Department had put out a be on the lookout call for a black Mercedes and on Thursday evening, SCSO deputies spotted the vehicle on Maplehurst Lane in Bluff City.

According to SCSO officials, a high-speed chase occurred between deputies and the Mercedes, but deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies later located the vehicle abandoned near the corner of Allison and Warren road in Piney Flats.

A passenger in the vehicle was reportedly located and was being questioned by authorities.

KPD officers were called to the scene to recover the car.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was also used during the investigation.

