JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – City officials are giving people the opportunity to buy bricks that surround the Lady of the Fountain in downtown Johnson City.

For $80 each, bricks can be customized so the buyer can be remembered or so they can memorialize a loved one.

The money raised from the bricks goes toward downtown revitalization projects.

For more information, visit http://www.thewcedc.com or call 423-202-3510.

