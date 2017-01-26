Knoxville man shot, killed by police in Alabama town

OXFORD, Ala. (WATE) – Police say officers shot and killed a man from Knoxville who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Micah Randall Lambert, 37, tried to kill multiple police officers. Lambert was wanted in Knox County for aggravated assault for an incident earlier in the week.

Authorities say Heflin officers spotted Lambert and tried to stop him, but he continued on Interstate 20 to Oxford, where the shooting occurred. Chief Partridge said at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of a felon from Tennessee driving a Ford Explorer. He said Lambert turned into a Starbucks parking lot in Oxford.

“As he came around to the back of the parking lot, he came to a stop. Officers were approaching his vehicle where witnesses said he gunned the vehicle and tried to run over the officers,” said Partridge. “They opened fire on the suspect inside the vehicle and he is deceased.”

A semi-automatic 9mm pistol loaded with law enforcement type ammo was found inside the vehicle with the safety off, according to Partridge. He was described as a suspect in an assault who had post-traumatic stress disorder and had made suicidal threats.

Lambert’s prior charges include assault and evading and resisting arrest. He also had warrants for his arrest for aggravated assaults on officials and resisting arrest.

“It is unfortunate that a life had to be taken to stop this threat, but the suspect placed our officers and citizens safety in jeopardy by his actions. At anytime he could have complied with law enforcement and this situation could have ended peacefully,” said Partridge.

The Oxford Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. Jacksonville State University applied forensics is also assisting.

In Knox County, Lambert has a criminal history concerning DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, evading arrest, and assault.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office say Lambert was arrested for a DUI on February 7, 2016. He tried to flee from law enforcement before crashing his vehicle and being caught on foot.

A report says Lambert assaulted a deputy day a day later on Asheville Highway near Chilhowee Drive after being stopped by police. According to the report, two police officers were trying to stop his maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lambert turned the vehicle around and hit a deputy’s cruiser. The deputy was inside the vehicle at the time. The deputy chased after the suspect. Lambert exited his vehicle after crashing it near E. Magnolia Avenue. According to the report, he struck the deputy in the face while trying to flee on foot. He was taken into custody.