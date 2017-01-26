Johnson City police arrest two people on charges of auto burglary, theft

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department reports it arrested a man and woman for allegedly stealing items from a car parked on North Roan Street near the downtown area.

Jerry Ashby, 37, and Tamera Ashby, 40, were arrested Wednesday evening. A witness called 911 and told police they saw Jerry and Tamera taking property from a car.

The man and woman were stopped by police a short distance away. Police said the duo had items on them that came from the car.

Jerry and Tamera were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where they are being held on a $10,000 bond.

An arraignment for Ashbys has been set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County General Sessions Court.