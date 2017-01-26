Johnson City asks public for help naming King Creek Basin

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Officials with Johnson City would like your input on what to name the all-new King Creek Basin.

The basin is located in the downtown area between West King and North Commerce streets. It’s created to help alleviate storm waters and to provide an outdoor area for enjoyment.

It’s a three-acre area that will include the newly opened King Creek, solar-lit walkways, murals, stone walls and a plaza.

If you have any ideas on what to name the area, fill out the form by clicking on the link below: https://cojctn.wufoo.com/forms/name-the-king-creek-basin/

The deadline to submit your ideas is Tuesday, February 28.