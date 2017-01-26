Gas tax rhetoric intensifies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam warned Wednesday that if lawmakers don’t get on board with the

state’s first gas tax increase since 1989, they will be in for long wait before they will see nearly 1,000 key road and bridge projects

come to fruition around Tennessee. The governor acknowledges there may be some complacency among lawmakers who believe

the projects will eventually get done even without a tax hike. But Haslam says projects could be delayed by up to 15 years without

the new money.

