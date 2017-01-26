Former Sullivan County nurse sentenced after taking drugs on the job

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A former nurse will not be allowed to work in the nursing field in the future following a sentencing hearing in Sullivan County this morning, according to Sullivan County Deputy District Attorney Gene Perrin said.

A judge sentenced Daniel Jackson to two-and-a-half years on probation and stipulated he must address his substance abuse problem, according to Perrin.

Jackson surrendered his nursing license late last year in the midst of our Community Watchdog investigation into nursing board disciplinary delays. He pleaded guilty in both Sullivan and Washington counties to obtaining narcotics by fraud linked to his previous employment at two area hospitals.

He is expected to be sentenced in Washington County next month.

