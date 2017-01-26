Forbes calling for #GoldOut at ETSU, Chattanooga game Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is gearing up for a big game on Saturday, as the men’s basketball team hosts arch rivals Chattanooga in a showdown of Southern Conference title contenders.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins found out that the Bucs — who already had a sold out game at Freedom Hall earlier this year against the University of Tennessee Volunteers — hope to sell out again with a rematch of the 2016 SoCon championship.

On Thursday, Bucs Coach Steve Forbes called for ETSU fans to make sure Freedom Hall has a “gold out” — a sold out crowd dressed in gold and blue.

The hashtags #GoldOut and #FillFreedom are being used to promote the game.

Freedom Hall will open its doors at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of a larger crowd.

The game is set to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.