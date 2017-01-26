ETSU, MSHA want to create community advisory committee before Gray methadone clinic opens

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University are working to strengthen ties with the community ahead of opening their non-residential opioid treatment center in Gray later this year.

The controversial facility, which will prescribe methadone to addiction patients, is expected to open in late July or early August. Before it opens, Lindy White, CEO of Franklin Woods Community Hospital & Woodridge Hospital and spokesperson for the project, said the two entities want to create a community advisory committee. White said it would be made up of about a dozen city, education, and faith-based leaders, neighbors and doctors.

White said, “To have success reach the highest level we need good, strong community engagement and support.” She said Mountain States and ETSU will work with the committee to address community concerns and learn from each other. “Listening to them as leaders within the organization and being able to help close those gaps… Also the intent is very much about learning us being able to extend learning opportunities to them… learning more about the clinic, learning more about the results that we’re achieving.”

The non-profit organization “Citizens to Maintain Gray” has been opposed to the clinic’s location from the beginning. Member Danny Sells said the group has been approached about the committee but they have concerns. “I have to say that the feelings are still rather raw about what happened,” Sells said, “Them wanting to use that to explore issues and everything else before it opens is a bit hollow when they refused to explore any of those issues in the course of their permitting.” Sells said the group is still discussing the merits of the committee.

White said Mountain States is hopeful. “We hope that this will be a strong partnership as we continue to move forward with opening the clinic.”

Before the clinic opens, construction crews will be adding roughly 30 new parking spots to the site and doing renovations inside the building. Work is set to begin in February or March.

“We’re going to be moving a few walls. Of course, enhancing security systems,” White said. She also said they are looking to hire a medical director and a program directory by spring. “[For the] medical director [we’re] looking for a physician that has some experience with addiction medicine is going to be extremely important. [For the] program director, some experience with this type of clinic.”

Once the clinic is open White said they will admit roughly 15 new patients every week and expect to treat around 1,100 patients by the end of the clinic’s second year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.