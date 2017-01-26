Eric Stephens is this week’s Educator of the Week

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published:
eric-stephens

Eric Stephens has spent 21 years in education and all 21 at Happy Valley Middle School.  He currently teaches 8th grade Science.

Stephens will admit a lot has changed in his time teaching.  Technology is at the top of that list.  But he counters that with the fact

today’s students have a lot more distractions outside of classroom than when he started teaching in the mid 90’s.

Stephens says he was destined to go into teaching, much of his family including his mom and dad where teachers. It’s those

moments, watching them, that has been an inspiration in his career.

“Just to see the enjoyment that they had out of being a role model to kids. My dad was also a coach and to have those kind of

relationships with the kids on a different level and just to have a positive impact on the children’s lives,” Said Stephens.

Congratulations to Eric Stephens. This Week’s Educator of the Week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s