Doomsday Clock now closer to midnight since 1950s

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) – Humanity might be edging closer to its end. The group of scientists who orchestrate the Doomsday Clock, have moved its minute hand to two and a half minutes before the final hour.

The clock is a symbolic instrument informing the public when the earth is facing imminent disaster.

“The board advanced the time out of a growing concern about the deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia, 2 countries that account for more than 90% of the world’s weapons,” said Rachel Bronson, Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. “It did so also for unchecked modernization programs in every nuclear state, and a lack of global action in response to climate change.”

Sometimes it moves closer to midnight and sometimes farther away– depending on the scientists’ conclusions.

“Nuclear rhetoric is now loose and destabilizing. during the election campaign, and as President Trump engaged in casual talk about nuclear weapons suggesting South Korea and Japan might acquire their own nuclear weapons to compete with North Korea, we are more than ever impressed as Rachel has just told you that words matter,” said Thomas Pickering, Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, “Words count. The Iran Nuclear Deal has been successful in accomplishing its goals during its first year. But its future is in doubt under the new administration”

Now, is the closest the clock has been to midnight since 1953. That’s the year after the United States and the Soviet Union conducted competing tests of the hydrogen bomb.