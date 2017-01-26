Deputies: Kids set dummy up in roadway as a prank in NC

NEWPORT, NC (WNCT) – A scene straight out of a horror movie played out in the early hours of Sunday morning. A driver slowed down for she thought was a person sitting in the middle of the road, but she almost became the victim of a carjacking, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

A dummy dressed up in children’s clothing was placed in the middle of the road at the intersection of West Southwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in the Paradise East subdivision in Carteret County. When a woman driving home from work noticed the dummy and slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies pulled on the door handles of her locked vehicle.

The woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do,” according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jason Wank.

The dummy was constructed with fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

Deputies in Carteret County said Thursday that tips led them to three neighborhood juveniles responsible for setting up a dummy in a roadway Sunday morning.

One of the three, ages 10, 14, and 17, said the whole incident was supposed to be a prank. They said they hoped that someone would run the dummy over, think they hit a real person, and “freak out”.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and will consult with the district attorney’s office to make a determination if charges will be filed.