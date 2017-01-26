Deadly virus hits Sullivan County animal shelter, veterinarian urges vaccination

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Seven dogs have died from distemper virus in Sullivan County and SBK Animal Control Center officials fear even more may die.

The Sullivan County, Bluff City, Kingsport Animal Control Center’s Blountville and Kingsport locations are both closed due to quarantine.

The Kingsport shelter closed last week and the Blountville animal shelter closed on Saturday.

“In our five years this is the first time we’ve ever had an outbreak like this,” SBK Animal Services President, Tom Parham said.

Distemper is a dreaded diagnosis in any shelter and shelter workers are worried the death toll could go up.

News Channel 11 asked Parham if he expects more casualties and he said it’s likely.

“I’m afraid to estimate it,” Parham said.

Distemper is a contagious virus without a cure, that starts with fever, a dry cough and a runny nose but eventually it gets much worse.

“Once dogs develop the neurological problem it’s very hard to recover those dogs and many of them just don’t survive,” Dr. Michael Bunch, Veterinarian at Indian Ridge Animal Hospital said.

Dr. Bunch says vaccinating puppies is crucial.

“Ideally what you want to do is you want to have your dogs vaccinated, we recommend vaccinating them at 8 weeks, 12 weeks and 16 weeks,” Dr. Bunch said.

He then recommends following up yearly but regardless of age he recommends the vaccine.

“It doesn’t come up very often but when it does it’s a very serious problem,” Dr. Bunch.

Parham says it’s a problem that’s left shelter workers grief-stricken.

“They’re crying, they’re really upset, they’re losing sleep,” Parham said.

The shelter is preparing to be closed for weeks.

“We have to just hunker down, lock down, nothing comes in, nothing goes out until we pass a ten day period with no new virus outbreaks,” Parham said.

Shelter President Tom Parham says he believes the virus entered the shelter through some dogs rescued from a home where there was neglect and mistreatment.

While the quarantine continues there is a temporary shelter operation set up in a building behind the facility.

If you have a need to bring an animal to the Blountville or Kingsport shelter it’s best if at all possible to wait until the quarantine is lifted.

The SBK Animal Control Center has requested help from the Sullivan County Commission to build a new shelter with more space.

It wants the county to buy a lot in Kingsport for $75,000.

The commission is expected to decide on that purchase at their meeting next month.