Bipartisan support to clarify cigarette butts are litter

FILE- This Aug. 23, 2015, file photo shows smoked cigarettes in an ash try outside Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich. Supervisors in San Francisco are voting Tuesday, March 1, 2016, on whether to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21, even as opponents argue that cities and counties cannot trump California state law. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A bill that would clarify that cigarette and cigar butts count as litter is advancing at the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The legislation, sponsored by Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul, makes clear in Virginia code that the butts count as litter.

Republican Del. Jackson Miller, a former police officer, said the legislation was needed because some judges are dismissing tickets for littering because they don’t consider cigarette butts as trash.

The bill narrowly cleared a GOP-controlled House committee Wednesday, but still needs to pass the full House and the Senate before being sent to the governor.

