Backcourt Duo guides Bucs past Furman, 74-64

GREENVILLE, S.C. (January 26, 2017) – The backcourt duo of senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) and junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) combined for 60 points as the ETSU Women’s Basketball team won their third straight contest with a 74-64 victory over Furman on Thursday night.

Tarter and Bridges scored 60 of ETSU’s 74 points while going a combined 19-of-35 from the field. The rest of the team went just 5-of-17 from the floor.

The Johnson City, Tenn., native recorded her second straight double-double registering a game-high 33 points along with 12 rebounds. From the floor, Tarter went 10-of-14 from the floor and is the fifth time this season Tarter had 10 or more field goals. Tarter also made the most of her opportunity at the free-throw line going 12-of-15. It was the junior guard’s first 30-point game since Dec.11 and sixth of her career. Tianna Tarter All-American Profile: CLICK HERE

Reigning Southern Conference Player of the Week, Shamauria Bridges scored a season-high 27 points on 4-of-13 shooting from long distance and 9-of-21 from the floor. The senior guard has now scored in double figures in seven of the last eight contests. The 27 points was a season-high for Bridges and just three points off her career-high.

Sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) once again racked up the rebounds registering 11 rebounds along with seven points. It’s the third time in the past four games that Dean has recorded double digit rebounds.

As a team, the Bucs shot 46.2 percent from the floor along with going 20-of-26 from the free-throw line. ETSU outrebounded Furman, 36-35 and forced the Paladins to commit 12 turnovers, scoring 14 points off those turnovers. The blue and gold never trailed on Thursday night and led for over 36 minutes.

Securing a third straight victory the Bucs improve their overall record to 12-9 and 4-2 in SoCon play. ETSU will stay in the state of South Carolina as the blue and gold take on Wofford on Saturday, Jan.28 at 2:00 p.m.

First Quarter:

• Both teams went a combined 0-for-7 the first three minutes of play.

• Furman began the game 0-of-8 from the field as ETSU scored six straight points

• Bridges scored on fast break euro step lay-up to give ETSU their first double digit lead at 13-3.

• Both Tarter and Bridges scored seven points in the first quarter

• ETSU held Furman to 23.1 percent shooting from the field in the first quarter

• End of the first quarter: ETSU 16, Furman 9

Second Quarter:

• Furman begins second quarter going 1-of-8 from the floor

• Midway through the Paladins make three straight field goals to cut the ETSU lead to one with 2:17 left

• Tianna Tarter scores four straight points to become first player in double figures with 11 points

• In the final minute, ETSU goes 4-of-4 from the field

• Halftime: ETSU 30, Furman 23

Third Quarter:

• The Paladins cut the Buccaneer lead to five as Furman embarks on a 6-0 run

• Tarter scores five straight points to extend the lead back to double figures

• Furman counters with four straight made field goals to cut the Bucs lead to 45-40 with two minutes left.

• ETSU and Furman combined to score 45 points in the third quarter

• Bucs shot 60 percent from the field in the third quarter

• End of the third quarter: ETSU 52, Furman 46

Fourth Quarter:

• To begin the fourth quarter, ETSU goes on a 6-0 run thanks to back-to-back three-pointers by Shamauria Bridges

• ETSU held Furman scoreless from the field nearly seven minutes as the Paladins went 0-for-9 from the field

• Furman cut the lead to six points at 66-60 with 2:21 remaining

• Furman makes two of their last 11 field goals down the stretch

• Final: ETSU 74, Furman 64

BY ETSU