Hearing, trial date set for Mt. Carmel man accused of murder

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Mount Camel man charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence appeared in court Thursday morning.

Quinten Shelton was accused in the Kingsport shooting death of Zaccari A. Miller in July 2016. Police said they found Miller’s body with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and neck area.

Investigators said Shelton was found on scene with blood on his hands and shirt.

On Thursday morning Shelton’s announcement hearing was set for March 24 and a trial date was set for November 6.

