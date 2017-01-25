What’s coming and going from Netflix in February

FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
LOS GATOS, CA (WKRN) – New titles headed to Netflix next month include “Finding Dory,” “Magic Mike,” “Twilight,” and “Superbad.”

A complete list of titles coming and going from the streaming service is available below.

New to Netflix in February:

February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold

February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1

February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet

February 4
Superbad (2007)

February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)

February 6
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

February 8
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)

February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road

February 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World

February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4
White Nights

February 15
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)

February 16
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)

February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

February 23
Sausage Party (2016)

February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

February 26
Night Will Fall (2016)

February 27
Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes

Leaving Netflix in February

February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job

February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere

February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28
Clueless

