Olympia, WA (AP) – Another state is now citing Chattanooga’s deadly November school bus crash in a new bill.

Lawmakers in Washington state are proposing a bill that would require school buses to have seat belts.

In the push for new safety features on school buses, the new bill references the Chattanooga crash that killed six children.

More than a dozen other states are looking at legislation that would put seat belts on school buses.

