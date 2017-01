SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN) – Dash-cam video was released Tuesday shows a train crashing into a Fed-Ex truck on Saturday.

In the video, you see the arms on the crossing gates were up and the warning lights were not flashing.

The Utah Transit Authority is investigating.

Preliminary information suggests the gates may have been affected by severe ice and snow.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

There were some eighty passengers aboard the commuter train at the time.