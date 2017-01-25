Today to be named “Ron Ramsey Day”

By Published:
Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey - Speaker of the Senate 109th General Assembly
Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey - Speaker of the Senate 109th General Assembly

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee’s former lieutenant governor will be honored today in the Tri-Cities.

City and county officials are proclaiming January 25th as “Ron Ramsey Day.” The proclamation will be signed by the City of Johnson City Washington County, Tennessee and the town of Jonesborough.

Officials say they will recognize Ramsey for his work at and away from Nashville.

The proclamation ceremony will take place at the Millenium Centre in Johnson City starting at 10:30 a.m.

 

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s