Today to be named “Ron Ramsey Day”

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee’s former lieutenant governor will be honored today in the Tri-Cities.

City and county officials are proclaiming January 25th as “Ron Ramsey Day.” The proclamation will be signed by the City of Johnson City Washington County, Tennessee and the town of Jonesborough.

Officials say they will recognize Ramsey for his work at and away from Nashville.

The proclamation ceremony will take place at the Millenium Centre in Johnson City starting at 10:30 a.m.

