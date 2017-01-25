Car reported stolen in NC involved in Johnson City wreck

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a three-car crash that happened not far from the fire department in the downtown area.

The crash involved a vehicle that was stolen from North Carolina.

A sergeant from the police department told News Channel 11 two people are in custody.

Police say the stolen vehicle ran through an intersection as police tried to stop them. The chase involved Johnson City police, Elizabethton police and Carter County deputies.

The driver of the stolen car is currently being treated for a possible head injury. Charges are pending in this case.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

