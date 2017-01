(WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man pleaded guilty to using a electronic communication device to solicit a minor.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Daniel Wayne Winebarger, 29, of Coeburn, Va., pleaded guilty Wednesday to that charge, as well as exposing his genital parts to a child under the age of 15.

He faces a total maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Winebarger was scheduled to be sentenced March 29.

