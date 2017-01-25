Sevier County wildfires volunteer fire departments receive award money for efforts during fires

SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two dozen East Tennessee volunteer fire departments that responded to the Sevier County wildfires in Sevier County were awarded grant money on Tuesday.

The “East Tennessee Foundation” distributed the checks through their ‘Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund’ at an event in Knoxville.

It was established to allow citizens to give to group’s who risked it all to keep the community safe.

Several Tri-Cities departments were awarded grant money including the Bloomingdale, Sullivan West and Warriors Path volunteer fire departments.

Nearly 100 $1,000 dollars in grand money was distributed.

