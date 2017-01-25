Sevier County wildfires volunteer fire departments receive award money for efforts during fires

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Sevier County grant-ceremony

SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two dozen East Tennessee volunteer fire departments that responded to the Sevier County wildfires in Sevier County were awarded grant money on Tuesday.

The “East Tennessee Foundation” distributed the checks through their ‘Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund’ at an event in Knoxville.

It was established to allow citizens to give to group’s who risked it all to keep the community safe.

Several Tri-Cities departments were awarded grant money including the Bloomingdale, Sullivan West and Warriors Path volunteer fire departments.

Nearly 100 $1,000 dollars in grand money was distributed.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s