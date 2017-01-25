Search continues for missing Virginia Zoo red panda

NORFOLK, VA – Sunny the red panda is missing from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

The 19-month-old red panda was last spotted at the Virginia zoo at around 5 p.m. Monday.

In a press release the zoo said, “On first check of the Red panda habitat on Tuesday morning she was not in her enclosure and a thorough search of the Zoo grounds was immediately started.”

Staff is hoping that Sunny is still on the zoo grounds but have warned the public not to approach the red panda if she is spotted out in the public.

Staff reminds the public red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable.

Zoo officials say you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.

