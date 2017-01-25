Popular Piney Flats barbecue restaurant, Pardner’s, seized by the state

Related Coverage Bob Evans announces plan to sell off restaurants

PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 observed the locks being changed on the doors of a popular barbecue restaurant in the Tri-Cities.

A sign posted outside Pardner’s Bar-B-Que & Steak Restaurant says it was seized by the state of Tennessee.

This is what a sign on the businesses stated:

This property has been seized for nonpayment of Tennessee state taxes by virtue of a levy issued by the Department of Revenue, Tax Enforcement Division as provided by TCA 67-1-1401 thru 67-1-1445. All persons are warned not to remove or tamper with this property in any manner.

Pardner’s is located at 5444 Highway 11E.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

