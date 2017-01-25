Popular Piney Flats barbecue restaurant, Pardner’s, seized by the state

PINEY FLATS, TN  (WJHL) – News Channel 11 observed the locks being changed on the doors of a popular barbecue restaurant in the Tri-Cities.

A sign posted outside Pardner’s Bar-B-Que & Steak Restaurant says it was seized by the state of Tennessee.

This is what a sign on the businesses stated:

This property has been seized for nonpayment of Tennessee state taxes by virtue of a levy issued by the Department of Revenue, Tax Enforcement Division as provided by TCA 67-1-1401 thru 67-1-1445. All persons are warned not to remove or tamper with this property in any manner.

Pardner’s is located at 5444 Highway 11E.

