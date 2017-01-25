Pinnacle 12 in Bristol donates $1K to American Cancer Society

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- The Pinnacle 12 by Marquee Cinemas in Bristol gave a donation to the American Cancer Society on Wednesday.

Officials with Marquee Cinemas presented a check for $1,000 to representatives with the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.

The $1,000 presented to the ACS was prize money the cinema was recently awarded in a contest with theaters across the country

The contest surrounded the promotion of the movie, “The Secret Life of Pets.”

“We love to be able to give back and we love to be able to give them the money, because we know it will go to a good use with the (American) Cancer Society and the Relay for Life,” Bill Favorite, with Pinnacle 12, said.

Staff with the American Cancer Society said the money will be used to help them achieve the organization’s mission and connect with the community.

