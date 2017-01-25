Opryland announces new luxury indoor-outdoor water park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, officials announced a new luxury indoor/outdoor water park will be built at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

The new water park, SoundWaves, will include a lazy river, a 45.5-foot slide tower, a wave pool with a giant LED movie screen, a child’s play area and an adults-only pool, among other features.

“Gaylord Opryland has been a driving force for convention and leisure travel to the Nashville market for decades,” said chairman and CEO Colin Reed said. “We view this project as a tremendous opportunity to further cement Nashville’s must-visit status with a one-of-a-kind amenity that will appeal to group customers while also serving as a major demand inducer for families and adult leisure guests looking for upscale recreation options.”

The $90 million project is expected to generate 1,287 full-time construction jobs and 699 permanent full-time positions.

“Our city is fortunate to have a vibrant tourism and hospitality industry that creates quality jobs for residents and generates tax revenues that fund schools and other essential services,” said Mayor Barry.

She continued, “This park, once completed, will not only create jobs and generate revenue at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center but also will enhance and benefit the Donelson economy, especially along the Music Valley corridor.”

Construction is anticipated to last about 20 months and the water park is tentatively expected to open in the fall of 2018.