Ohio man dies after weekend shooting, chase, crash in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a chase and crash in Kingsport this past weekend died earlier this week.

Kingsport police said in a news release that the shooting victim was Kc Cheatham, 27, of Toledo, Ohio. He died Monday.

James L. Powell, III, 28, also of Toledo, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. That charge has not changed but police are continuing to investigate and have asked anyone who may have information or saw what happened the night of the shooting to contact investigators at 423-229-9429.

Police were called to a shots fired report at Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments, 124, Bloomingdale Pike, around 11:45 Saturday night. Soon thereafter another call came in about a serious crash less then a mile away from the apartment complex, at the intersection of West Stone Drive and Jackson Street. Police think the incident was drug-related.

The two incidents were determined to be connected. After a night-long investigation police said Cheatham and Powell were at the apartment complex and shots were fired. Cheatham fled in a car and Powell chased him in another car. Police think more shots were fired during the case.

Cheatham crashed in a yard on Jackson Street. Powell did not stop, police said.

Cheatham was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head but Monday afternoon.

Police found Powell on Sunday morning and charged him in the shooting.

The case remains open and active, police said. Police specifically asked for anyone with information about the case to report it.