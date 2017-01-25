Northeast State Community College realigns staff, four people lose jobs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – For the first time since 1999, Northeast State Community College has realigned its staff, now four employees are without a job.

Northeast State sent us a statement saying 13 vacant positions will not be filled and four full-time permanent positions were eliminated due to the budget.

Northeast State says enrollment has been flat or declining over the last few years.

Richard Locker with the Tennessee Board of Regents says most of its schools are seeing that trend, because more adults are going back into the work force.

“Nationally and in Tennessee as the economy has improved and adults go back to work, there enrollment in our colleges has declined,” Locker said.

News Channel 11 asked Northeast State if it expected any more job cuts in the future, it told us, “Like any organization, we must work to keep our finances within our budget. while we do not anticipate any immediate changes, we can never rule out the possibility of organizational realignments in the future.”

