Milligan women’s basketball makes it five in a row with win over Montreat

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Senior guard Hayley Wyrick scored 26 points to help the Milligan College women’s basketball team avenge an early-season loss with a 70-56 victory over Montreat College Wednesday night on its home floor.

Wyrick was 6-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-5 from three, and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line as Milligan won its fifth game in a row. It improved the Buffs to 16-7 (12-3 AAC) where they remain out front with Reinhardt University for the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular season lead. Montreat, which handed Milligan a 74-65 loss back in November, dropped its record to 9-10 (6-9 AAC).

Milligan trailed for less than two minutes in the win, and never beyond the 3-minute mark of the first quarter as a basket by Sarah Robinson with 3:11 left in the opening frame gave the Buffs the lead for good. Milligan expanded the lead to eight by the end of the first quarter and eventually closed the first half on a 17-10 run which put them on top 35-23.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Montreat cut it to seven several times until a 12-2 Milligan run late in the third quarter pushed the Buffs out to a double-digit lead. The run was highlighted by four 3-pointers in a span of five possessions which turned the score from 41-34 to 53-36. Wyrick hit two triples in that stretch while Courtney Wilson and Cassidy Anderson had the others.

Kelly Barnett extended Milligan’s lead out to 24, its largest of the night, midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Wyrick’s 26-point effort was one off her season high of 27 which she did against Bethel in the first month of the season. It was also her fourth straight double-digit scoring performance.

Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds; Mackenzie Raizor had six points and nine rebounds; and Robinson had four points and eight rebounds.

For Montreat, Arianna Williams scored 18 points and added nine rebounds while Darah DeWalt scored 11 points.

Milligan hits the road for its next game, traveling to Truett-McConnell University on Saturday for an AAC doubleheader with the men. The Buffs’ next home game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, versus Union College.

BY MILLIGAN