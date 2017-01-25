Kingsport, Blountville animal shelters quarantined for distemper virus

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County animal shelters have temporarily closed their doors to quarantine animals infected with the distemper virus.

According to Donna Davidson of the Sullivan County, Bluff City, Kingsport Animal Control Center, the SBK animal shelter in Kingsport closed over a week ago when the virus was discovered. The virus has been confirmed in four animals from that shelter.

The Blountville animal shelter was closed Saturday and there have been three confirmed cases from that location. Affected animals have been removed and the staff is monitoring the remaining animals to make sure the virus was contained.

Davidson said that animals may carry the virus for some time before they exhibit symptoms so they are maintaining quarantine for at least two weeks. If any more cases are discovered, the quarantine period will be reset.

The distemper virus cannot be cured once it has been contracted by an animal. However, according to Davidson, it is easily avoided if people vaccinate their animals. Distemper is often carried by wild animals like raccoons and foxes.

Until the Kingsport and Blountville shelters reopen, SBK is running a small mobile shelter behind the Kingsport shelter and is receiving help from Mount Carmel animal control. They ask that anyone planning to bring an animal to the shelter would keep the animal until they reopen after the quarantine.

