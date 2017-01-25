Johnson City police warn garage door openers taken in recent car burglaries

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department reports over the past two weeks, officers have investigated 30 car burglaries.

Police say most of the burglaries happened overnight and the vehicles were left unlocked.

In addition, police report burglars took garage door openers from the unlocked cars – which have also been used to gain access to the homes.

“A common piece of advice that we offer is ‘harden the target,’” said Police Chief Mark Sirois. “In other words, don’t make a criminal’s job easy. Protecting your personal belongings can be as simple as hitting the lock button when you exit your automobile.”

JCPD says that you should always be aware of your surroundings and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. To send an anonymous, confidential tip about a crime that has already occurred, please text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

JCPD offers a crime mapping site, http://www.CrimeMapping.com, which allows users to see where these and other crimes have occurred. Users can also create an account and be notified of crimes in their neighborhood.