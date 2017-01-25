Johnson City PD seeks to hire new officers

The following is a press release from the Johnson City Police Department:

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City Police Department is currently accepting registrations for the Police Officer Examination. The exam is the first step in the department’s hiring process.

“We are looking for exceptional people to start an exceptionally rewarding career with the Johnson City Police Department,” said Chief Mark Sirois. “The path to becoming a police officer is challenging because those who are ultimately selected must prove to be worthy of the social obligation the badge carries.”

Sirois added that the social obligation is a reference to the social contract theory in

law enforcement, by which the people invest their police with tremendous powers and in exchange, expect the police to use these powers responsibly and treat the people fairly.

“Being a police officer is a calling, and I look forward to meeting the men and women ready to join us here at the department,” Sirois said.

New officers receive eight weeks of training at the Police Academy, followed by four phases of on-the-job training under the guidance of experienced field training officers. Patrol officers work 12-hour shifts and enjoy a seven-day break each month.

Johnson City Police officers are provided with uniforms, equipment and Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs). The department operates a tactical training facility, and officers have opportunities to serve on numerous specialty units.

The City of Johnson City offers compensation for military leave, group health insurance, paid group life insurance, 10 paid holidays are year, and tuition reimbursement among other benefits.

Exam registration will be open through Friday, Feb. 10. Registration requirements are as follows:

Requirements for registering: 21 years of age by Feb. 23, 2017, high school diploma or GED, and not have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude other than a minor traffic violation. The Police Department has a tattoo policy. For more information regarding the tattoo policy, inquire with Human Resources.

To register, present the following to the Human Resources Department, 601 E. Main St., Johnson City, TN 37601:

§ $18 non-refundable examination fee (must be paid by Feb. 10); and

Copies of the following

§ City of Johnson City Application for Employment;

§ Release & Waiver Form (print from johnsoncitytn.org);

§ Birth Certificate;

§ High School Diploma/GED or Transcript with Graduation Date;

§ Driver’s License;

§ Social Security Card;

§ College/University Diploma (if applicable);

§ Proof of P.O.S.T. Certification (if applicable);

§ DD-214 for Veterans Credit (if applicable).

When registering, a test date and time for the Police Officer Examination will be scheduled. For more information, call (423)434-6020.