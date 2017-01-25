JCPD officers arrest Walmart shoplifter who threatened employees with pocket knife

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a shoplifting suspect Tuesday evening who reportedly threatened Walmart employees with a pocket knife while he was trying to steal a television set from the store.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Road in Johnson City, in reference to a shoplifter.

An investigation revealed that the suspect — Steven Collins, 29, of Kingsport — was confronted by loss prevention employees at the store when he was attempting to steal a 55-inch television set.

Collins then reportedly pulled out a pocket knife, unfolded the blade and threatened employees.

According to the release, Collins was found running through the parking lot and was arrested.

Collins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor shoplifting and aggravated criminal trespassing.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $22,000 bond.

Collins was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

