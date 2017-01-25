JCPD officers arrest Illinois fugitive during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Illinois fugitive Tuesday during a traffic stop.

According to a JCPD news release, officers stopped a red Mercury Sable driven by Bryan Kalisz just before 6:15 p.m.

An investigation determined that Kalisz had an active warrant out of Cook County, Illinois for dangerous drugs with full extradition.

Kalisz was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Sessions Court.

