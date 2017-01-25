JCPD: Burglars breaking into cars, stealing garage door openers to gain access to homes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are investigating a string of crimes that put your car and home at risk.

Over the past two weeks, Johnson City Police say they’ve received 30 reports of motor vehicle burglaries.

The burglars are taking garage door openers and using them to break into homes.

It happened to William Gerrez, who lives on Berkshire Circle.

“The first thing we knew about it, there was policemen all over this place,” Gerrez said.

He said around 3 o’clock Monday morning, someone broke into his car and made it into his garage.

“If we weren’t home they could have gone through our house,” he said.

The most recent burglaries have happened off of Mountain View Road, Bondwood Circle, and Berkshire Circle.

Lt. Scotty Carrier says this is the first time he’s seen burglars take garage door openers.

“That’s not something I’ve observed in recent memory. But car burglaries have been around forever,” Lt. Carrier said.

That’s exactly what happened to Gerrez.

He said the door to the car in his driveway was unlocked, allowing the burglars to get his garage door opener.

Then the burglars got into his garage while he and his wife were upstairs sleeping.

“The light was on when she came down. The garage door was wide open and I looked in my truck and they had taken my garage door opener out of my truck,” he recalled.

Gerrez said luckily the burglars only got away with his garage door opener, which he plans to replace.

He said this is a lesson learned.

“I won’t leave any garage door openers in my car and I’ll be prepared more so the next time.”

Police are sending out a reminder to everyone: “We encourage everybody to please do what you can. Don’t leave valuables inside of your car and certainly do lock your car up,” Lt. Carrier said.

No arrests have been made in these cases. No word if they are connected.

Police say if you see anything or anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.