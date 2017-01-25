Guilford Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Emory & Henry, 74-45

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College Women’s Basketball Team (15-2, 8-1 ODAC) used a 50 percent (18-for-36) shooting performance in the second half to defeat visiting Emory & Henry College (12-6, 6-3 ODAC) Wednesday evening in a battle between two of the top teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Guilford 74, Emory & Henry 45

LOCATION – Greensboro, North Carolina – Ragan-Brown Field House

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (12-6, 6-3 ODAC); Guilford (15-2, 8-1 ODAC)

How It Happened

– The two teams battled through eight ties and three lead changes in the opening 10 minutes of play. Guilford finished the quarter with five straight points to take an 18-15 lead.

– E&H started off the second with a 6-2 run covering 5:44 for a 21-20 advantage. The Quakers responded with a 10-2 run to retake the lead over the next 2:43 to go up 30-23 with 1:12 left and would lead 32-25 at the intermission.

– Coming out of the break, Guilford pushed the margin to double digits for the first time at 38-27 with 6:14 on the clock and later put together a 12-2 scoring spurt to lead 50-29.

– The Quakers kept the pressure on in the fourth period, steadily increasing their advantage to a high of 32 (72-40) with just under three minutes to play. Emory & Henry would score five of the last seven points of the game to make the final score, 74-45.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Emory & Henry was led by senior guard Asja Jenkins (Richmond, Va.) with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

– Freshman forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.) had seven points and six rebounds in her first collegiate start while sophomore guard Jada Penn (Radford, Va.) tallied seven points and two rebounds off the bench.

– Freshman forward Aubriana Peebles (Mocksville, N.C.) and freshman guard Peyton Williams (Saltville, Va.) up six points each.

Guilford Individual Leaders

– The Quakers had four players reach double figures in scoring led by Anais Weatherly, who recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. She added six assists, five steals and a block on the evening.

– Lauren Ramsey and Heaven Walters both put up 13 points, four rebounds and four assists while Kate Clark notched 11 points and three boards.

– Miracle Walters and Amy Steller contributed eight and seven points, respectively.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot just 29.5 percent (18-for-61) for the game and hit only 3-of-13 (23.1%) of its three-point attempts. The Wasps struggled at the line, going six-for-12 (50%) for the game.

– Guilford posted a 29-for-65 (44.6%) performance from the floor, highlighted by its 50 percent (18-for-36) second half. The Quakers hit a quintet of shots from long range and shot 68.8% (11-for-16) from the charity stripe.

– GC posted a 48-34 rebounding advantage and led 15-12 on offensive boards. The Quakers’ held a 11-5 margin on second-chance points.

– Guilford scored 25 points off 19 Emory & Henry turnovers while the Wasps managed just 13 points from the Quakers’ mistakes.

– E&H outscored GC by a 12-8 margin on fast-break points and 23-17 in bench scoring, but Guilford dominated down low, 38-24.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will host Virginia Wesleyan College in a crucial matchup between ODAC teams on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

– The game will be the first of a doubleheader with the E&H men’s team.

– Saturday will also be Alumni Day at Emory & Henry, and all basketball alums are cordially invited to return home for fellowship and great basketball at Bob Johnson Court.