Emergency management officials confirm mudslide in Wise County, Va.

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. emergency management officials confirmed that crews responded to a report of a mudslide on a mountain behind Lonesome Pine Country Club.

According to Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator Jessica Sweeney, a homeowner reported the mudslide Tuesday afternoon and Valley Fire Department and Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area.

Crews with the Department of Emergency Management surveyed the area on Wednesday morning and said the mudslide was around 30 yards wide and 75 yards deep.

Sweeney said no one was in immediate danger and there were no injuries or damage reported.

She said the mudslide occurred on private property.

Sweeney said the mudslide is the first they’ve heard of in the area and said it was likely caused by Monday night’s rain.

