Bomb threat reported at Gate City High School; Students sent home as a precaution

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL)- According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Gate City High School was shut down following a bomb threat.

Authorities said a student found a note that said a bomb would go off at a certain time. That student reportedly told school officials.

The sheriff’s office said it was then contacted. They decided to bring in a bomb dog, which searched the campus.

Law enforcement said that students were sent home early as a precaution.

Deputies are still searching the campus to ensure it is safe for students to return.

