Bill passed allowing home-schooled students to play public schools sports, now goes to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia House of Delegates have passed a bill that would allow home-school students to participate in high school sports.

The legislation is widely known as the “Tebow” bill after former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

At this time, the Virginia High School League does not allow for home-schoolers to participate in public schools sports after the eighth grade.

The issue has gained national attention when in 2007 ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” featured Tebow and several other home-schooled students across the country wanting access to high school athletics.

The bill passed with a 60 to 38 vote.

This legislation has been opposed by Governor Terry McAuliffe after delegate Rob Bell first introduced the same legislation in 2015 and 2016. McAuliffe vetoed the bill both times.

The governor’s spokesman said on Tuesday that McAuliffe’s position on the issue hasn’t changed.

