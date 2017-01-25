A TriCities public housing proposal attempts to get state funding

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Officials involved in a propose public housing complex in the Tri-Cities say if they don’t get state funding, they will not move forward on the project.

The Johnson City Housing Authority is seeking $10,000,000.00 dollars saying it wants to build a public housing unit on Huffine Road.

The proposed 64 unit building would be catered to single mothers and children who have aged out of the foster care system.

On Thursday, the Johnson City commission voted not to annex land for the complex.

Now the housing authority is reaching out to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain also told us on Tuesday if the funding gets approved, they will move forward. If not, McClain has said they will not do anything.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.