Warmer temperatures means no snow at Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, TN (WJHL) – Due to unusually mild temperatures those wanting to hit the ski slopes at Ober Gatlinburg are going to have to wait.

The east Tennessee ski resort has had to close down temporarily as it waits for cooler temperatures to take over.

Ski resort officials say it’s just not cold enough to create snow. However, snow tubing is still available to visitors. Ober Gatlinburg recently added new snow-making equipment allowing them to produce up to 300 tons of snow in a 24-hour period.

