Vols Dobbs, Sutton Begin Senior Bowl Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton begin 2017 Senior Bowl week on Tuesday and NFL Network will provide on-location practice coverage on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the game on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Both Dobbs and Sutton are on the South team roster. Dobbs will wear No. 11 and Sutton will wear No. 33.

NFL Network will broadcast the 68th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl live on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano will be joined by analysts Mike Mayock and Daniel Jeremiah in the booth and Alex Flanagan will report from the sidelines.

NFL Network will also have exclusive coverage of the week of practices leading up to the game, starting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and on Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on each day. Siciliano, Mayock, Jeremiah, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks and reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo will provide additional practice reports. One-hour 2017 Senior Bowl recap shows will air Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the game range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased online at SeniorBowl.com.

Dobbs received 2016 Second Team All-SEC coaches honors and 2016 AP Second Team All-SEC honors. He is the fourth Tennessee quarterback all-time to earn All-SEC coaches honors, joining Heath Shuler (1993) Peyton Manning (1995, 1996, 1997) and Tee Martin (1999). He is the seventh to earn AP All-SEC honors, joining Condredge Holloway (1973), Jeff Francis (1988), Andy Kelly (1990, 1991), Shuler (1993), Manning (1995, 1996, 1997) and Martin (1999). Dobbs finished the season with 2,946 passing yards and an SEC-best 27 passing touchdowns. He also led the league in pass efficiency with a 152.6 rating. In conference games, Dobbs led the SEC with 24 total touchdowns accounted for, 17 passing touchdowns, 316.9 yards of offense per game and a 150.6 passer rating. Dobbs rushed for a UT-quarterback-record 831 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 carries in 2016 and he owns the program’s all-time career rushing mark for quarterbacks at 2,160 yards. His 7,138 career passing yards rank fifth in Tennessee history and his 9,360 yards of total offense (7,138 passing, 2,160 rushing, 62 receiving) rank third in program history behind only Peyton Manning (11,020) and Casey Clausen (9,577). Dobbs finished his UT career with a 23-12 record (3-0 in bowls) as starting quarterback, tying Holloway for the fifth-most wins by a UT QB.

Sutton, who was a shutdown cornerback for the Vols for four-straight years, was limited to six games this past season due to an injury he suffered against Ohio on Sept. 17. He returned to action against Kentucky on Nov. 12 and recorded a pair of pass breakups to break Jabari Greer’s UT career record for passes defended. He currently has 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and five passes defended on the season. In 45 games played, Sutton has amassed 127 tackles (111 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 37 passes defended, one sack, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. His 37 career passes defended are a Tennessee record. In 2015, Sutton earned Sporting News First Team All-America honors as a punt returner after leading the nation with an 18.7-yard average and returning two punts for touchdowns. His 14.9 career punt-return average (minimum 30 returns) is the best in Tennessee history.

