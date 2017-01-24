Two arrested on breaking and entering, grand larceny charges in Southwest VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested two men on breaking and entering and grand larceny charges from homes in the county.

According to a WCVASO news release, detectives charged Kenneth Roger Street, Jr., and Cody Ryan Cantrell for breaking and entering and grand larceny on Dec. 29.

Street, 43, of Bristol, Va., was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two county of grand larceny. He was arrested on Dec. 29 and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Cantrell, 18, of Bluff City, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny and one count of larceny with the intent to resale. He was arrested on Jan. 6 and was released on $5,000 bond.

Following an investigation, several power tools and lawn equipment were recovered.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a recent theft involving power tools or lawn equipment in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee is asked to call Det. Mike Martin at 276-676-6017.

