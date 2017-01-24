State investigators are investigating a deadly crash in Southwest Virginia

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Southwest State troopers are investigating a crash they believe killed a 79-year-old Tri-Cities woman.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Scott County at the intersection of route 224 and route 58.

Virginia State Police said A BMW failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a Kia Sportage.

The BMW driver, Rebecca Gaston of Kingsport was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

 

