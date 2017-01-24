Senate approves Haley as US ambassador to UN

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiles while speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and he will treat the ambassadorship as a Cabinet-level position, according to two sources familiar with Trump's decision who requested anonymity to discuss the decision and its announcement. Haley, an outspoken Trump critic throughout much of the presidential race, would become his first female - and first nonwhite - Cabinet-level official if confirmed by the Senate. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has voted decisively to approve President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Senators easily confirmed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the post, 96-4, despite her lack of foreign policy experience.

Sen. Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, calls Haley a proven leader who will be a “fierce advocate” at the U.N. for American interests.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, says he’s encouraged by Haley’s commitment not to hastily cut back on the money the U.S. contributes to the U.N. The United States pays 22 percent of the body’s regular operating budget.

Sen. Chris Coons opposed Haley. The Delaware Democrat says she didn’t convince him that she’ll serve effectively in the job.

