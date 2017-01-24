President Trump’s first one-on-one interview with ABC News anchor David Muir

‘President Trump: The First Interview,’ a One-Hour Primetime Special, Airs Wednesday, January 25 on ABC at 10 p.m., ET/PT

ABC News Published:
thumbnail_wnt-trump-promo4

(ABC NEWS) – President Donald Trump will do the first interview with “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir since taking the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

“President Trump: The First Interview” is a one-hour primetime special that will air on Wednesday, January 25 10:00 ET on ABC.

The wide-ranging one-on-one interview at the White House will air across ABC News, including on “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne on Wednesday, and “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

