Man accused in 2014 Roan Mountain murder case appears in Carter Co. court for hearing

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man charged in a 2014 Roan Mountain murder appeared in Carter County Criminal Court Tuesday.

Anthony Lacy’s lawyers asked for the death penalty to be taken off the table during a motion’s hearing, but Judge Stacy Street denied that motion.

Lacy was charged in the murder of Danny Vance at the victim’s home in Roan Mountain. Vance was found dead on July 4, 2014.

Since his arrest for the murder of Vance, Lacy has been convicted in two separate cases of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Lacy has been sentenced to four years in prison and order to pay $7,600 in fines for those cases.

Jury selection for Lacy’s trial is set to begin on March 20.

