Kingsport Lifesaving Crew struggling for volunteers, BMA hiring employees to help

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew says it’s struggling for volunteers, and that caused the organization to turn to the city and Sullivan County for help.

Last week, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman approved hiring three full time employees to add more workers to the squad.

Members of the crew are hopeful the city and county’s efforts will help fill their void.

Dr. Mickey Spivey has been a member of the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew since his early 20’s.

“It was basically the first rescue squad that was organized in the state of Tennessee in 1948,” Spivey said.

He remembers the good days when the organization was thriving with volunteers, but now, times have changed.

“Volunteering is struggling,” said Spivey.

Spivey said that’s because training wasn’t as extensive then, and said today it requires so much more time to not only get but maintain a certification.

Spivey said less volunteers means there are some calls that go unanswered.

It’s a void the city and county are stepping up to fill.

The Kingsport BMA approved hiring three firefighters to man the life saving squad.

“There’s always going to be somebody out there out of those three shifts,” said Chief Craig Dye at the Kingsport Fire Department.

That means now, no calls will go unanswered.

It’s the first time the volunteer organization will pay people to work.

“We hope by doing this that we get the volunteers to start coming back or newer ones coming in because they’ll have someone to ride with,” Dye said.

The idea is that interested new members can partner with the senior ones, who will now always be there.

“I think all of us are concerned about volunteers,” Spivey said.

But members like Spivey are still hopeful for the future.

“I think that this program gives us our best chance of being able to increase our membership to the point that possibly down the road that a program like this is not necessary,” Spivey said.

Craig Dye said the new employees should start work in a couple of months.

